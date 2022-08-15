GLOBAL UPDATE IS AVAILABLE!

You are waiting for a lot of new buildings, resources, game mechanics and other interesting innovations!

NEW RESOURCES ON THE ISLANDS

We have added new resources to the islands - coal, stone and various ores. You will need these resources for new and some old buildings, so craft a pickaxe and go to the islands in search of new resources!

To smelt ore into ingots, you will need to build a smelter, which we also added in this update.

NEW BUILDINGS

We have added a lot of new buildings that will not only add comfort to your raft but also help you survive! A zipline will allow you to quickly move around the raft, a mechanical watermaker will provide you with several portions of water at once, and a improved anchor does not need to be changed after each use.

In the next update, we will add even more options for interacting with new buildings. And now you can use a thunderstorm - build a charger for a lightning rod and you can charge old batteries!

Blueprints from the Merchant:

Log floor

Log ceiling

Corner log ceiling

Corner log floor

Exquisite column

Hammock

Wall shelf

Improved anchor

Charger

Zipline

Bunk bed

Trash can

Pet house

Basket

Pool Spa

Bench

Wall picture

Barrel

Stacks of books

Mug

Glassful

Spoon

Fork

Cookie jar

Coffee machine

Kettle

Teapot

LCD monitor

PC keyboard

PC mouse

PC

Pet bowl

Pier

Blueprints from the islands:

Kerosene lamp

Candle

CRT monitor

Mailbox

Safe

Wheelbarrow

Unlocked at a certain level:

Corner floor at level 1

Corner ceiling at level 6

Pickaxe at level 10

Electrical components at level 14

Smelter at level 22

Mechanical watermaker at level 23

MOVING BUILDINGS

You have arranged your raft, but decided to make a rearrangement? No problem! Now you don't have to destroy buildings and lose resources - move finished buildings with a hammer!

You will definitely not get lost on the islands, because now the compass shows the direction to the nearest important objects - notes, keys, chests!

LOST RAFTS

You are not the only one who was able to survive in the ocean, but not everyone is as lucky as you. Therefore, you will be able to meet abandoned rafts, peacefully drifting in the middle of the ocean. Get to the raft, there will obviously be something to profit from. And don't forget the anchor!

CLOTHING DYING

Down with boring outfits, now you can dye your clothes in any color you like!

PHOTOMODE

Share your amazing shots with your friends with the new photo mode! Choose the weather, time of day, pose and angle, take a picture and it will be saved in your Steam library.

OTHER CHANGES

Bottled water now leaves an empty bottle after use

Old blueprints have been rebalanced taking into account new resources

Now you can change Creative Mode settings right in the game

Improved and fixed third-person animations

Added new visual effects on the islands

Mouse inversion mode has been added to the game settings

Added "Big Heads" mode in the game settings

Added useful tips to the game loading screen

The work of servers in PvP mode has been changed, which should reduce the match waiting time

And many other small changes and fixes.

Have a nice game!