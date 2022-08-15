GLOBAL UPDATE IS AVAILABLE!

You are waiting for a lot of new buildings, resources, game mechanics and other interesting innovations!
NEW RESOURCES ON THE ISLANDS
We have added new resources to the islands - coal, stone and various ores. You will need these resources for new and some old buildings, so craft a pickaxe and go to the islands in search of new resources!
To smelt ore into ingots, you will need to build a smelter, which we also added in this update.
NEW BUILDINGS
We have added a lot of new buildings that will not only add comfort to your raft but also help you survive! A zipline will allow you to quickly move around the raft, a mechanical watermaker will provide you with several portions of water at once, and a improved anchor does not need to be changed after each use.
In the next update, we will add even more options for interacting with new buildings. And now you can use a thunderstorm - build a charger for a lightning rod and you can charge old batteries!
Blueprints from the Merchant:
- Log floor
- Log ceiling
- Corner log ceiling
- Corner log floor
- Exquisite column
- Hammock
- Wall shelf
- Improved anchor
- Charger
- Zipline
- Bunk bed
- Trash can
- Pet house
- Basket
- Pool Spa
- Bench
- Wall picture
- Barrel
- Stacks of books
- Mug
- Glassful
- Spoon
- Fork
- Cookie jar
- Coffee machine
- Kettle
- Teapot
- LCD monitor
- PC keyboard
- PC mouse
- PC
- Pet bowl
- Pier
Blueprints from the islands:
- Kerosene lamp
- Candle
- CRT monitor
- Mailbox
- Safe
- Wheelbarrow
Unlocked at a certain level:
- Corner floor at level 1
- Corner ceiling at level 6
- Pickaxe at level 10
- Electrical components at level 14
- Smelter at level 22
- Mechanical watermaker at level 23
MOVING BUILDINGS
You have arranged your raft, but decided to make a rearrangement? No problem! Now you don't have to destroy buildings and lose resources - move finished buildings with a hammer!
UPDATED COMPASS
You will definitely not get lost on the islands, because now the compass shows the direction to the nearest important objects - notes, keys, chests!
LOST RAFTS
You are not the only one who was able to survive in the ocean, but not everyone is as lucky as you. Therefore, you will be able to meet abandoned rafts, peacefully drifting in the middle of the ocean. Get to the raft, there will obviously be something to profit from. And don't forget the anchor!
CLOTHING DYING
Down with boring outfits, now you can dye your clothes in any color you like!
PHOTOMODE
Share your amazing shots with your friends with the new photo mode! Choose the weather, time of day, pose and angle, take a picture and it will be saved in your Steam library.
OTHER CHANGES
- Bottled water now leaves an empty bottle after use
- Old blueprints have been rebalanced taking into account new resources
- Now you can change Creative Mode settings right in the game
- Improved and fixed third-person animations
- Added new visual effects on the islands
- Mouse inversion mode has been added to the game settings
- Added "Big Heads" mode in the game settings
- Added useful tips to the game loading screen
- The work of servers in PvP mode has been changed, which should reduce the match waiting time
And many other small changes and fixes.
Have a nice game!
