Early Access Preview Hotfix 1

New Stuff:

New weapon - daisy blade

Changes:

Glove of Knives is now a weapon, armor, and a glove

Vorpal Blade gets 25% damage buff

Tote now starts with the Daisy Blade weapon

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the cloud sword

Fixed a glitch where "free" activations removed your energy

Removed the "Deck" button that could appear after saving as Purse/CR-8

Heavy and Floating items can no longer enter illusory spaces

Moving items can no longer enter illusory spaces

Stores now display the price of carvings

Your own items cannot be "on-sale"

Gold no longer displays a price

Fixed an error on the "Club" card that said +0 energy instead of +1 energy

Fixed a glitch where you couldn't move items that are spawned in combat

Fixed a glitch where you couldn't play wooden shivs because they were out of uses

Fixed a glitch where skipping a curse could delete a reorganization item for Purse

Fixed a glitch where the Honey Guide dying from poison or spikes could soft-lock the game

Fixed a glitch where reorganizing in combat could permanently delete Tote carvings

Fixed a glitch where the survival guide has no effect

Fixed a glitch where large items could make it impossible to summon some carvings

Fixed a typo on the Barbell

Can no longer swap items into Illusory spaces

Poison can no longer degrade into negative values

Fixed a typo in the translation file for the nunchucks

You can no longer expand CR-8s inventory to more than 5 tall