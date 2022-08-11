 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 11 August 2022

Early Access Preview Hotfix 1

New Stuff:
New weapon - daisy blade

Changes:
Glove of Knives is now a weapon, armor, and a glove
Vorpal Blade gets 25% damage buff
Tote now starts with the Daisy Blade weapon

Bug Fixes:
Fixed the cloud sword
Fixed a glitch where "free" activations removed your energy
Removed the "Deck" button that could appear after saving as Purse/CR-8
Heavy and Floating items can no longer enter illusory spaces
Moving items can no longer enter illusory spaces
Stores now display the price of carvings
Your own items cannot be "on-sale"
Gold no longer displays a price
Fixed an error on the "Club" card that said +0 energy instead of +1 energy
Fixed a glitch where you couldn't move items that are spawned in combat
Fixed a glitch where you couldn't play wooden shivs because they were out of uses
Fixed a glitch where skipping a curse could delete a reorganization item for Purse
Fixed a glitch where the Honey Guide dying from poison or spikes could soft-lock the game
Fixed a glitch where reorganizing in combat could permanently delete Tote carvings
Fixed a glitch where the survival guide has no effect
Fixed a glitch where large items could make it impossible to summon some carvings
Fixed a typo on the Barbell
Can no longer swap items into Illusory spaces
Poison can no longer degrade into negative values
Fixed a typo in the translation file for the nunchucks
You can no longer expand CR-8s inventory to more than 5 tall

