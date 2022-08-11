Update, Version 20220811

English
New game mechanic: Deal with the Devil.
When you leave the safe house for the first time after the Prologue, Mephisto will now talk to you.
He purposes you to sell a percentage of your soul to him in exchange for certain benefits that he can provide.
You will learn a new skill: Deal with the Devil. (Instant act, you can use this skill for an unlimited amount of time during each turn in a battle.)
You can use this skill at any time, during a battle, or from the menu.
You can ask him for more details and check what he offers.
However, if you lose 100% of your soul, it will be game over. (More details can be found in Mephisto's conversation with you.)
Current offer: Restore your HP at the cost of 1% of your soul.
Relationship with Mephisto can be improved when you sign a deal with him. However, it's not recommended.
New Steam Achievement: Not-So-Hostile Takeover
Added the wiki page of Deal with the Devil: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Deal_With_the_Devil
Made a change to the windows message class so that dialog in combat can be configured to follow generic rules. (Details are in Window_Message -> reset_window)
Added a new system module: SoulManager
Made the skill category window a bit wider so that localization texts in some languages will not get scaled down.
简体中文
新游戏机制：魔鬼交易。
现在当你在结束序章后，首次离开安全屋的时候，梅菲斯特会和你有一段对话。
他提议你可以用你的部分灵魂换取他能为你提供的各种服务。
随后，你将学到一个新的技能：魔鬼交易。（瞬发技能，可以在战斗的一回合中使用无限次。）
你可以在任何时候使用这个技能，无论是战斗还是平时菜单中。
你可以在使用技能后询问他更多细节。
你可以检查他提供的服务内容和报价。
但是，如果你失去100%的灵魂，那么会导致游戏结束。（具体原因参照和梅菲斯特的对话。）
目前提供的服务：恢复你的全部生命，价格1%的灵魂。
每次和他签订契约都会增加和他的关系。但是，这并不是一种值得推荐的做法。
新的Steam成就：非恶意收购行为
加入了魔鬼交易的维基页面: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Deal_With_the_Devil
改变了windows message类，使战斗中的对话可以被配置为遵循非战斗时的通用规则。（具体参照Window_Message的reset_window函数）
加入了新的系统模块：SoulManager
技能选择界面上的技能分类选单宽度增加，确保了某些语言本地化文本不会因为过长而被缩小。
