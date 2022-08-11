Patch 0.5.7 - Grand Champion X and three new regional champions have arrived!

Hey gladiators,

My apologies, this is a smaller patch than previous weeks as I had to take a few days off for a family emergency ( everything's fine now! ) . In this patch, four new brave champions enter the game in the hopes of defeating the Starbound Gladiator. Aussie fans may recognise one in particular, loosely based on an 80s music legend from Down Under.

Also in today's patched, a new difficulty setting for extra challenge, and some boosts to elemental damage in an effort to make mages more powerful.

You will also notice a lot of music tracks from the game have changed. One of the fans of the game mentioned to me he was receiving copyright strikes from YouTube after making a few _Lets Play _videos on the game. I have about 60% original music in the game, filled out with royalty free music for the various arenas, but it turns out some of the music was unable to be used on YouTube - they can be pretty prickly about these things, so for simplicity I have replaced all those tracks with CC4.0 tunes freely available to all.

Here are the full patch notes for this week. Enjoy, good luck with the new challengers!

Cheers, Oli

V0.5.7.A

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Added Intimidator, Magnifico and Hellforged Armour Sets into the game.

• Added 3 new regional champions and 1 grand champion into the game

• Three new arenas unlocked : Port Skulden, Braxis, T'Kash Desert

• Added new NIGHTMARE DIFFICULTY mode for even greater challenge

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Enemy grand champion alignments are now boosted to reflect the new -1000 to 1000 alignment values.

• Increased base damage of all elemental spells by 25%

• Increased damage scaling of all Elemental Spells per intellect point by 25%

• Increased damage scaling of Arcane Blast to 1.5 (up from 1.2) points per Intellect

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Replaced a lot of stock music used in the game with alternate tracks so content creators don't get hit with unnecessary YouTube copyright claims. Some of the old tracks were (supposedly) royalty free but did not allow for YouTubers to broadcast without copyright strikes. Over half the music in the game of course is original compositions, but filled out with some extra tracks licensed under CC4.0.

• Changed the appearance of several arena champions armour sets