Multiplayer Expansion Update - Version 1.8.0

Hello everyone, hope you enjoy the new multiplayer update!

This update is one step closer to bringing Rock Together out of Beta!

This update comes with new multiplayer content, bug fixes, an in-game timer, and a much more improved rock!

Here is the list of changes in this new update:

(Experimental Feature) Players can now see other players' new and unique rocks!

Update Network Coding and Lobby improvements

New Timer Feature! Players can now view their progress or how long they can play for in one session!

Reworked/Updated 'Small Rocks' Model and Textures

Added Spanish Translations

For the next update, we will be working to porting 1.8.0 to Steam VR as well as add a few more changes for those on the Desktop Version too!

During this time, due to multiplayer still being experimental, so we would like to hear any suggestions or bug reports from you, the community, to help us make sure that Rock Together is stable and ready to go! If interested, please head to our official discord: discord.gg/NXFVyEP9h2

Thank you everyone for the continued support, and as always, stay rock!