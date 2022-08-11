v1.0.6 patch notes:

● Adjusted the skills of the monster "Uterus".

● Adjusted the AI of monsters, summoned demons and summoned dolls.

● Split the directory path of save data for "test version" and "early access version".

● System will send items to the mailbox if the backpack is full while getting fruit on the tree . It'll show "backpack is full" message instead now.

● Fixed the problem that some players' archive data were lost.

● Fixed an issue where some game objects would cause players to get stuck.

