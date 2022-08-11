VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

Share · View all patches · Build 9293479 · Last edited 11 August 2022 – 04:06:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Have you used the T key on the keyboard（The up button of the Game controller）? What about the M key on the keyboard（the down button of the Game controller）?

The Support Gate launcher will send out giant elephant troopers for a certain amount of time when activated at the lowest level in the central tunnel.

The more difficult the level, the more you need to master the state of the door. The following methods can confirm the status, and you can choose the method that suits you.

(1) Screen notification & operation record

In general, when you can activate the support door, there will be a notification on the screen

The running record will be displayed on the left side of the screen.

(2) small map

Version 0.1.0 can now confirm the status of support doors on the minimap!

(3) Confirm the IA recommendation

Press T/ Up when you can activate the support door

The IA will indicate that it is ready to start.

Use SUPPORT DOORS IN SINGLE PLAYER/MULTIPLAYER GAMES TO MAKE COMBAT MORE ADVANTAGEOUS. Recommended!

The support door starter is in the center of the minimap. Unable to start: Gray Can start: green start: white The picture shows the boot state