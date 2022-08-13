 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nectar update for 13 August 2022

Player Feedback Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9293458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Invincibility time increased to 3 seconds from 1.75 upon respawn.
  • All birds & butterflies have been rebalanced to fire faster but each bullet deals less damage, overall damage output is the same.
  • Dying now results in losing 1 upgrade level rather than reverting back to 1.
  • Diagonal movement speed is now normalized.
  • Enemies now despawn sooner upon exiting the screen.
  • Fire Demons & Bats have had their projectile hitboxes rescaled.
  • Crystal's level 2 firing angle reduced.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1849271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link