Player Feedback Patch #3

Patch Notes
- Invincibility time increased to 3 seconds from 1.75 upon respawn.
- All birds & butterflies have been rebalanced to fire faster but each bullet deals less damage, overall damage output is the same.
- Dying now results in losing 1 upgrade level rather than reverting back to 1.
- Diagonal movement speed is now normalized.
- Enemies now despawn sooner upon exiting the screen.
- Fire Demons & Bats have had their projectile hitboxes rescaled.
- Crystal's level 2 firing angle reduced.
Changed files in this update