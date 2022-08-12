Hard West 2 - Deadman's Gun Reward

Howdy Community!

It has been an amazing and busy week over here in the Wild West of development land. First, we apologize it took so long to get you the Deadman’s Gun reward to you all. Thank you again for playing the Betas and Demo. Your feedback was invaluable. Please check your email and thanks for signing up on our form so we could reach you with this reward.

Beta branch with loading times fix

Next, we are aware that some of you are unfortunately experiencing abnormally long loading times when playing the game. As we have previously announced, this loading issue will be addressed with the release of the game’s first official patch which is scheduled to go live before the end of August. Of course, we understand that not everyone affected by this issue would want to wait that long, so we have released a BETA version of this patch on a special BETA branch on Steam. See the instructions below for more information on switching to this Special BETA branch. Please note that this is a testing branch so you might encounter some new issues. For example, there is currently a known issue that will occur if a user redeems the Deadman’s Gun on the normal branch and then switches to the special BETA branch. Doing this will cause the gun to replicate, giving an affected player an infinite supply of Deadman’s Guns.

Steps to join:

Launch Steam and open your Library. If you have Steam open, please restart it.

Right-click on Hard West 2 and go to properties.

Go to the betas tab and choose Test Branch for Patch 1 Beta Build. There is no password.

Rebalancing fixes

Lastly, there is some feedback about enemies and certain levels feeling harder than other parts of the game and about difficulty options overall. We are in the process of rebalancing the game and changes should be coming to your way shortly in the next patch. Please see the image below for all that will be included. As you can see, we take your feedback very seriously and have been noting all of it. We want Hard West 2 to be one of your favorite games of the year, and we’re striving to implement your thoughts into the game as fast as we can. Thanks for the patience and all the support you’ve shown us so far with sharing the game with friends, talking to us in Forums and generally being an amazing community.

Future plans

If you enjoy what you’ve seen so far, drop us a review in Steam won’t you? We will continue working hard to answer your questions, cheer your victories and modify the game based on what we’re hearing.