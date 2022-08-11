 Skip to content

SPACE ACCIDENT update for 11 August 2022

Upgrade with 75% discount!

In this update, we are pleased to announce the addition of languages:
Italian
French
Deutsch
Portuguese
Polish.
Added jump sound.

