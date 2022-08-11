 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tough Love Arena update for 11 August 2022

0.95.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9293340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Menu: Music box in the top right now remembers your music preference
  • Attract Mode: No longer saves replays
  • Maintenance: Migrated deployment scripts to more maintainable framework

Changed files in this update

Depot 1807331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807332
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link