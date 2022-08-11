Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 35

Hello everyone!

Hope you are all well.

This is going to be our last regular update during early access as our final release is getting quite close.

During the following weeks we are going to be focusing on making the game as stable as possible, balancing and polishing things, filling up the survival guide and adding some last remaining features with some "mini updates".

This should not take us more than a few weeks (fingers crossed), at which point the game will be officially released.

Let's go to the content list now:

New Diseases:

We have added a couple new diseases to the island.

The first one is Cholera which can be contracted by being dirty and will cause nausea and extreme diarrhoea.

The second is Malaria, which can be contracted from mosquitoes (included in bug population) and can be quite dangerous if not treated with quinine. Quinine can be extracted from the bark of the new Cinchona Tree (found in the jungle highlands) and is essential to surviving this disease. A more potent version of this remedy can also be made if one has access to vitriol.

Large bodies of water like puddles, raincatchers and reservoirs now have a positive effect of insect population, so keep that in mind too!

Characters with the immunized perk (like hunter and farmer) will be resistant to these diseases but those who are not will have to be cautious and try to stay clean and avoid areas with high insect population until they are ready.

Crop Pests:

Crops can now get Mite and Fungal infestations.

Mite infestations will be more common in dry areas, underwatered plants and fertilized crops while Fungal ones will be more common in humid areas and overwatered plants.

Different plants will have different resistance to mites and fungus and as a general rule will be more susceptible to disease if growing outside of their natural environment.

Once a plant gets very infested it will start infecting other plants so try to not these things get out of control.

Fortunately there are a few ways to deal with these things. Crops can now be destroyed (returning you an empty crop plot) if you see there's no way of saving a plant. You can also use chilli pesticide to kill and prevent mites as well as a new brimstone pesticide which kills both mites and fungus.

New Environments & Related Features:

Two new environments have been added.

The first one is the Eastern Grasslands. A more arid version of the old (now Western) Grasslands. It connects the with the other Grasslands, the Eastern Highlands and the new Desolate Beach.

This environment contains a new plant called WIld Jujube which acts a good source of leaves and has edible fruits. This is also Cobra and Monitor territory so proceed with caution!

The second one is the Desolate Beach, a desolate volcanic beach that is adjacent to the Eastern Grasslands, the Mangroves, the Bird Rock and the Volcano itself. This area is a lot more barren and dangerous than the other coastal environments, having Monitor Lizards and no Palm Trees, and can now also be used as a starting place thanks to a new perk.

Because of its proximity to the Volcano, the Desolate Beach also possesses some obsidian, flint and brimstone rich rock, although in smaller quantities than the volcano, making this an safer but less effective alternative to get these materials.

This area also comes with the new Tide Pools which can be harvested for shellfish and get gradually replenished during high tide. These Tide Pools can also now be found in the Rocks and the Bird Rock.

Lastly, there is also a new cave (called the Tidal Cave) which can be found in this area and contains a tide pool of its own. This cave does not protect against storms though and will get you and your clothes wet every time the tides are high.

Raft Improvements:

The Raft Voyage has received some extra features again.

- Floating Debris: You can now bump into floating debris that you can harvest for materials including wood, cord and plastic.

- Shark Visitors: You will now sometimes get sharks following your raft. These sharks will attack you if you get into the water while they are close, so be carefull.

- Atoll: There is now also a chance to find small atolls where you can stop your raft to recover for a bit before continuing your Journey.

- Passing Ships: Which can rescue you early if you manage to catch your attention. To do so use Flares, Torches, Signalling Mirrors, Candles or just wave your hands and scream at them. All these methods vary in effectiveness and are subject to luck but you should still try with your best available tools whenever you see the opportunity.

Loading Tips:

The game now shows loading tips both when loading new saves and when entering environments. Hopefully this will help players discover many new features and make some of those long loading times a bit better while we work on improving performance.

There aren't that many tips yet but we are going to be adding many in the following weeks!

New Survival Guide:

The old survival guide was a bit confusing and obscure, not too mention quite out of date. For this reason we have made a brand new one that is more akin to an encyclopedia with a search function included.

The new guide is not ready as you'll notice it has a lot of duplicate/erroneous entries and most of the proper ones are quite incomplete, but we are going to be filling them up for the final release as well as adding tutorial pages to it.

We'll also soon be adding some new features to it, such as filters and quick access buttons to cards that would take you to their appropriate guide entry.

Extra Features:

-Drying Rack: You can now build a Drying Rack that will allow you to dry many plants as well as fish and meat and will soon be replacing the old drying system.

This structure can only be placed in open spaces (it won't work in the wetlands or deep jungle for example) and only works while it's not raining.

-Fresh Leaves: They can now be acquired when chopping some trees and plants. They can be used as feed for goats and also left to dry to use as tinder.

Fixed a bug where boiling salt water would not yield salt when the boiling happened offscreen.

Potential fix on the big bad bug where lots of cards would disappear in the top row after travelling to an area.

You can now build rafts in all coastal environments.

Bee suits now also protects against bugs.

Macaque Skewers now also accept chilli powder.

Fixed Issues with multiple Palm Trees losing their coconuts at the same time.

Increased coral drop chances.

Dragging Stacks is now faster.

Wound screen now always start to the left when open.

Weather indications no longer appear on main menu slots.

Tweaks to card special durabilties.

Fixed a bug with the scrap spear.

Fish Tacos now also accept dried Chilli and Chilli powder.

Milking goats now only costs a minitick.

Fixed a bug when taking pictures to monitor lizards.

Fixed an issue with the Tourist's souvenir mission.

Tweaks to the fonts.

Fixed an issue with roof damage not working properly.

Treenails now unlock earlier.

All fires can now be fed with stacks.

Fixed a bug that was causing glasses to get damaged on some wrong events.

Chests and Trunks are no longer damaged by storms.

Dragging stacks implemented.

Tweaked blood loss system.

Tweaked Tourist start.

Fixed an issue with the cut shavings action.

Fixed some issues with the sharpened stone blueprint.

Increased coral spawning chances.

Fixed a visual bug where luggage would change colour.

Fixed a bug that was causing plane seats to dissappear.

Plane Trunk can now accept Jerrycans.

Luggage can now be placed on the location row like baskets.

Fixed a bug that was stopping macaques from raiding some indoor environments.

Added missing raft art.

That's all for now! See you all next time!