We just released a new Update on the stable branch.

ChilloutVR 2022r166p1

This update contains the following changes:

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue that would result in users not being able to connect to our real-time API network.

Fixed an issue that would render UI elements unusable on some worlds

Fixed a bug where the local avatar would be culled in some situations

Fixed some crashes related to concave mesh colliders

Fixed some crashes related to menu-related actions

This update is meant to resolve all remaining issues connecting to our API network.

This means those of you who had problems seeing friends online in real-time or receiving/accepting invites and friend requests should now be able to use those features.