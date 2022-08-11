 Skip to content

ChilloutVR update for 11 August 2022

ChilloutVR 2022r166p1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released a new Update on the stable branch.

ChilloutVR 2022r166p1

This update contains the following changes:

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue that would result in users not being able to connect to our real-time API network.
  • Fixed an issue that would render UI elements unusable on some worlds
  • Fixed a bug where the local avatar would be culled in some situations
  • Fixed some crashes related to concave mesh colliders
  • Fixed some crashes related to menu-related actions

This update is meant to resolve all remaining issues connecting to our API network.
This means those of you who had problems seeing friends online in real-time or receiving/accepting invites and friend requests should now be able to use those features.

ChilloutVR Unstable Depot 661132
