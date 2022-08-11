We just released a new Update on the stable branch.
ChilloutVR 2022r166p1
This update contains the following changes:
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue that would result in users not being able to connect to our real-time API network.
- Fixed an issue that would render UI elements unusable on some worlds
- Fixed a bug where the local avatar would be culled in some situations
- Fixed some crashes related to concave mesh colliders
- Fixed some crashes related to menu-related actions
This update is meant to resolve all remaining issues connecting to our API network.
This means those of you who had problems seeing friends online in real-time or receiving/accepting invites and friend requests should now be able to use those features.
Changed files in this update