THE LONG DARK - QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATE v2.01 (98644)

Hello Community,

We just released our v2.01 (98644) Quality of Life Update for The Long Dark. This update includes some significant bug fixes, along with game and performance improvements. Please note that it may take time to update across all platforms.

Thank you for your patience and support. We look forward to sharing more information about future updates and other exciting news about The Long Dark in a Dev Diary toward the end of September.

Please remember to visit our Support Portal if you encounter any issues while playing the game.

USER INTERFACE

[UI] Fixed an issue that prevented the Surveyed Locations from displaying the correct number of locations when viewed in the Journal.

[UI] Fixed an issue that prevented the Voice Audio slider from responding correctly when adjusted in Audio Options.

[UI] Fixed an issue that caused the subtitles to appear underneath the Radial Menu, preventing players from being able to read the subtitles.

[UI] Fixed an issue that caused the Manage Data button (found under Privacy -> Options) to link incorrectly to Unity’s Cloud Analytics.

[UI] Added a check to the Fire Starting Menu to prevent players from being able to open the menu if they do not have all of the items required.

SURVIVAL

[Gameplay] Fixed an issue that caused Carcasses to decay at an accelerated rate.

[Gameplay] Fixed an issue that prevented players from lighting torches from a lit Stove or Rim Grill.

[Gameplay] Fixed an issue that allowed players to duplicate Matches by adding a stack to a container, while a Match is lit.

WINTERMUTE

Please note that this section contains spoilers for WINTERMUTE.

[EP 3] Trauma: Fixed an issue that caused a corrupted save game if the game was saved immediately after the first conversation with Father Thomas.

[EP 4] Donner: Fixed an issue that prevented players from progressing past the planks after the rooftop escape sequence after receiving the call from Jace and retrieving the Hard Case. This should also retroactively fix the issue for players who are currently stuck.

[EP 4] Donner: Fixed the interaction tag on the Prison Gate to prevent it from sometimes appearing below the gate.

[EP 4] The Detonators: Fixed an issue that would cause an item being held by the Player to be duplicated after triggering the Mine Collapse cinematic.

PLAYSTATION 4

[HDR] Fixed an issue that prevented the game from enabling HDR mode on HDR-enabled devices.

