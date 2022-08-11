 Skip to content

Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 11 August 2022

Version 0.4.6

Version 0.4.6

Build 9292598

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⨭ Added

  1. I forgot to add a scene with Cass when you try to leave Cold haven with her. It’s been added. It’s simple to trigger, just try to exit Cold haven with Cass again. This scene is not essential story wise.

  2. Story progression on Cold haven: This is the final event before Viviant’s ending. 50% done in this patch.

  3. A vending machine added to Crimson Axe lobby. You can buy bullets and stim packs there.

  4. The side quest, Android 2.0, can be finished. However, the Cass route will default this quest to a bad ending. So, the bad ending is all you are going to get, for now.

Changed files in this update

