Version 0.4.6

⨭ Added

I forgot to add a scene with Cass when you try to leave Cold haven with her. It’s been added. It’s simple to trigger, just try to exit Cold haven with Cass again. This scene is not essential story wise.

Story progression on Cold haven: This is the final event before Viviant’s ending. 50% done in this patch.

A vending machine added to Crimson Axe lobby. You can buy bullets and stim packs there.