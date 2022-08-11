 Skip to content

Wings Playtest update for 11 August 2022

Wings Build 0.30 Changelog

Campaign

  • Added a Campaign Mode. Playing the campaign allows you to complete objectives in different cities. Completing campaign objectives unlocks more challenges.
  • Right now, most of these objectives involve visiting landmarks, flying up mountain ranges, or traveling from one city to another. More advanced campaign objectives will be added in a later update. Currently there are 25 Challenge objectives in North America.
  • Campaign is online by default, but is not required. An option may be added to make campaigns an offline experience.

Pickups

  • Added speed boost pickups which are spread out randomly across the map. Speed boost pickups immediately boost the player's current and max speed.
  • Pickups are distributed based on a seed derived from your coordinates, making it predictable. Different types of pickups are planned for a future update.

UI/Menu Overhaul

  • Replaced "Learn" with "Play" and added new gamemodes (Campaign, Training, Races)
  • Improved visuals of some menu panels
  • Added distance and count text for display objectives
  • Added near-fade effect to wing trails (helps third-person mode visibility)

Flight

  • Reverted several changes made for the demo. Good form system no longer reduces your drag and has a limit based on your current speed.
  • Fixed an issue which caused you to lose speed from normal flapping (even with good form).

Demo/Training Mode

  • Integrated the demo experience into the new training mode
  • Added a ring course to the demo right before the last part
  • Switched the order of some demo objectives
  • Implemented a skip to the full game preview at the end (click on the globe to skip through)

Performance

  • Seamless collider generation implemented: baking colliders is now done off the main thread via a Job System, removing all hangups from world generation.

