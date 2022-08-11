Wings Build 0.30 Changelog
Campaign
- Added a Campaign Mode. Playing the campaign allows you to complete objectives in different cities. Completing campaign objectives unlocks more challenges.
- Right now, most of these objectives involve visiting landmarks, flying up mountain ranges, or traveling from one city to another. More advanced campaign objectives will be added in a later update. Currently there are 25 Challenge objectives in North America.
- Campaign is online by default, but is not required. An option may be added to make campaigns an offline experience.
Pickups
- Added speed boost pickups which are spread out randomly across the map. Speed boost pickups immediately boost the player's current and max speed.
- Pickups are distributed based on a seed derived from your coordinates, making it predictable. Different types of pickups are planned for a future update.
UI/Menu Overhaul
- Replaced "Learn" with "Play" and added new gamemodes (Campaign, Training, Races)
- Improved visuals of some menu panels
- Added distance and count text for display objectives
- Added near-fade effect to wing trails (helps third-person mode visibility)
Flight
- Reverted several changes made for the demo. Good form system no longer reduces your drag and has a limit based on your current speed.
- Fixed an issue which caused you to lose speed from normal flapping (even with good form).
Demo/Training Mode
- Integrated the demo experience into the new training mode
- Added a ring course to the demo right before the last part
- Switched the order of some demo objectives
- Implemented a skip to the full game preview at the end (click on the globe to skip through)
Performance
- Seamless collider generation implemented: baking colliders is now done off the main thread via a Job System, removing all hangups from world generation.
Changed files in this update