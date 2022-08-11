 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 11 August 2022

Warlordocracy Early Access v1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9292453

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Almost every character/creature gets more max health now to make battles last longer. Also, there are an additional 2 appearance options for each gender, new leather armor you can buy from Ordius on Old Mill Road (with new character sprites). Other minor fixes.​

Also, LCSoft now has a domain name and website. Go post shit in the comments section: laughingcoyote.net

Complete list of changes:

-Increased max Health and Meta for all intelligent mobiles and most animals and monsters (battles last longer).
-Added another 2 appearance options for each gender (10 total), player can now preview before selecting.
-Added new party dialogue for Dabi and Sebastius when the other one dies.
-Added monsters: zombies and eberan (not in Ch.1).
-Ordius now sells leather armor, new player sprite.
-Fixed active effects of Intimidate ability.
-Updated species info in Player's Manual.

