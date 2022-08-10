Twin Edge 1.03.1 Patch Notes

Hey everyone, small QoL and bugfix patch:
Changelog:
- You can now use quick restart in the fail screen
- Added a search feature for the custom songs menu
- Increased the fetch scores limit per song on the global leaderboards, which in turn should show the same total scores on the Friends Only list as in the Global list (previously two numbers could differ a fair bit)
- Added a cache system for custom songs menu, now every load after your first load should be a lot faster
- Added a small current selection effect on the custom songs menu
- Added the ability to press esc in the title screen to quit the game, also added a popup for that and the actual quit button in the menu
- Added local leaderboards to the custom songs, you can press the little buttons on top of song description to toggle between song info and leaderboards
- Difficulty buttons now have more visual clarity on when they're pressed
- (Bugfix) Hovering songs in the custom songs menu should work more predictably, no more hover effects staying after clicking a song
- (Bugfix) Fixed being able to edit map while in the uploading to workshop menu in the editor
- (Bugfix) Fixed alt tabbing quitting to editor in playtest mode
- (Bugfix) Fixed one shot events during gameplay going back to previous color where the event didn't have a color change
