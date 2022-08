Version 1.1 is a pretty big update, including a whole new score-attack game mode, Gem Attack, which is like Endless, but with the addition of attack gems. It's also got updated character art as my art has changed significantly since the initial release. Accompanying this update is also a price reduction from $9.99 to $6.99.

I'll also take this moment to announce a Tofu Topple tournament! You can see details of it here: