Evolve Lab Online update for 10 August 2022

Patchnotes: B_1.0.3

Patchnotes: B_1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch B_1.0.3 from the Closed Beta is now live!

The Patch introduces the following new shop options:

Actions:

  • Convert (Turn enemy living actions into friends)
  • Battle Dance (Perform a dance to temporarily boost your stats)
  • Blood Magic (Sacrifice health to gain power)
  • Net (Stun the enemy to prevent him from moving and using actions)

Modules:

  • Shield (Shields your living actions from damage)
  • LivingBattery (Living actions increase your power over time)

Cores:

  • Anchor (Create a temporary wall between yourself and the enemy)
  • Witch (Curse the enemy at the end of your state machine)

Balance Changes:

Actions:

  • Avoid/Aproach: Duration increased to 1.5s from 1s
  • Bubble: Damage decreased to 1 from 2
  • Hammer: Speed increased to 3 from 2
  • Poison Cloud: Damage decreased to 2 from 3, now applies double its damage as poison

Cores:

  • Power State: Transition time decreased to 1 from 2

