Patchnotes: B_1.0.3

Patch B_1.0.3 from the Closed Beta is now live!
The Patch introduces the following new shop options:
Actions:
- Convert (Turn enemy living actions into friends)
- Battle Dance (Perform a dance to temporarily boost your stats)
- Blood Magic (Sacrifice health to gain power)
- Net (Stun the enemy to prevent him from moving and using actions)
Modules:
- Shield (Shields your living actions from damage)
- LivingBattery (Living actions increase your power over time)
Cores:
- Anchor (Create a temporary wall between yourself and the enemy)
- Witch (Curse the enemy at the end of your state machine)
Balance Changes:
Actions:
- Avoid/Aproach: Duration increased to 1.5s from 1s
- Bubble: Damage decreased to 1 from 2
- Hammer: Speed increased to 3 from 2
- Poison Cloud: Damage decreased to 2 from 3, now applies double its damage as poison
Cores:
- Power State: Transition time decreased to 1 from 2
Changed files in this update