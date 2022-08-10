 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chico and the Magic Orchards update for 10 August 2022

1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9292130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chico and the Magic Orchards 1.0.2 includes the following:

  • A "Quit" option on the title screen
  • Minor fixes to a few levels
  • Fixed a crash on macOS version of the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 1921551
  • Loading history…
Depot 1921552
  • Loading history…
Depot 1921553
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link