Inside the Backrooms update for 11 August 2022

Version 0.1.9

Version 0.1.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES:

Moth Jelly consumed twice
Stamina consumes when idle
Monsters can hit player when hidding
weird blue light reflected in some objects at the office level

WHAT'S NEW:

ADDED NEW SKIN SELECTION SYSTEM.
Stamina increased 10%
Added chinese translation
Added invert mouse option
Added whistle binding to settings menu
Now you can change the camera FOV in the settings menu
Added 2 new achievements
Respawn heartbeat volume increase
Breathing sound transition now is smooth
Now ghost players can also reach checkpoints
Now videos and cinematics has subtitles
[VR] Added turn type option.

