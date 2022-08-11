Version 0.1.9

FIXES:

Moth Jelly consumed twice

Stamina consumes when idle

Monsters can hit player when hidding

weird blue light reflected in some objects at the office level

WHAT'S NEW:

ADDED NEW SKIN SELECTION SYSTEM.

Stamina increased 10%

Added chinese translation

Added invert mouse option

Added whistle binding to settings menu

Now you can change the camera FOV in the settings menu

Added 2 new achievements

Respawn heartbeat volume increase

Breathing sound transition now is smooth

Now ghost players can also reach checkpoints

Now videos and cinematics has subtitles

[VR] Added turn type option.