SCPTV v1.0.5 Update - Now with In-Game Leaderboards!

Salamander County Public Television has been updated to v1.0.5! This update includes an in-game leaderboard accessible in the Game Select screen, so you don't have to look at Steam itself to view the leaderboards anymore. Additionally, some of the medal targets for Introducing the Anti-Eraser and Taco Tom Can Dab! have been made easier.

Full Changelog

New Features

- In-Game Leaderboard: Press X on the Game Select screen to view the leaderboard for that game. You can select between the top 10 scores globally, the scores closest to you, and the top 10 scores from people in your friends list.

Medal Target Changes

- Introducing the Anti-Eraser: gold target increased from 75 seconds to 80 seconds

- Introducing the Anti-Eraser: bonus target decreased from 80% to 75%

- Taco Tom Can Dab: gold target lowered from 20000 points to 12000 points

- Taco Tom Can Dab: silver target lowered from 10000 points to 8000 points

Bug Fixes

- Game Select: fixed the bonus description for The World's Largest Waffle getting cut off

Other Changes

- Properly Inflating Balloon Animals 101: slightly lowered the volume of the measurement sound