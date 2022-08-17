 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 17 August 2022

Let the good times roll!

Share · View all patches · Build 9291876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey Panda Peeps!

She was a sk8er girl, you said "see ya later, girl" - wait, hang on. Correction: you said "make her a full girl!" Yep, it's official - Nova is your Vote-a-Fling champion! It’s finally her time to shine.

We’re beyond stoked to transform this resident bad girl into a true-blue love interest, and we wanna say thank you to everyone who voted! Now get yourself a helmet and some knee pads, because this chick is about to do a kickflip off your heart.

We love you so hard!

The Pandas

