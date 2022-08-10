 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 10 August 2022

Finalized Launch Date - September 14th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9291748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, so we've seen from reviews and comments that most people playing the demo or prologue are having fun - but that the feeling is also there that the game needs just a bit more polish and shine (primarily in the animations department).

So we decided to move the new launch date to September 14th - this provides a few more weeks to focus on the feedback (which has been amazing, thank you) and get all of it implemented in the game.

Thanks again and please keep the feedback coming! I enjoy interacting with all of you and hearing your great ideas.

