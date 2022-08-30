The Controller Patch Version 1.5

Bug Fixes

● Updated Localizations to fix some text issues

● Fixed an issue where the Outpost Menu button was available at times where it was not meant to.

● Fixed a bug in Cliff Ruins where the "hands bound" effect was being applied if you loaded a save after you had released the VIP

● Fixed a potential blocker where if you entered an encounter with only hired praetorians and the controlled character died (with character death on); you would get blocked as the "controlled dead" character couldn't move.

● Fixed an issue with Mark Target applying the incorrect damage amount under certain situations.

● Fixed some crafting material discrepancies with the new gladiator equipment (helmet, armor, and scissor) as well as Marcellus' helmet.

● Fixed an issue with the Tier 3 Gladiator Trident having different affixes from the Tier 2 if recrafted.

● Fixed the Traitor’s Mail needing medium armor rings despite being light armor.

● Fixed the Hunting Traps using incorrect materials.

● Fixed a bug where the affixes on Scissors could not be modified.

● Fixed an issue on the Golden Wolf side quest where the player is unable to progress when loading the auto save that occurs after the encounter.

● Fixed an issue with the archers going idle in the 2nd encounter of the African Arena.

● Fixed an issue with the Hunting Traps not being able to be placed in some areas.

● Fixed an issue with the ESC button not working on the Armory UI under certain situations.

● Fixed an issue with incapacitated characters sometimes playing their one-liner voice overs.

● Fixed an issue with not being able to loot a treasure crate near Siwa Oasis in Africa.

● Fixed an issue with the codex UI during Legion Battles that would cause tooltips to appear incorrectly.

● Fixed an issue that could cause 2 characters to occupy the same hex.

● Fixed an issue with some floating arrows in the Gaul Arena.

● Fixed an issue with the takedown animations when using the Lance of Olyndicus.

● Fixed an issue with the game incorrectly producing a game over scenario under certain situations when losing a Legion Battle.

● Fixed an issue with the Boar Talisman not preventing issues in certain situations.

● Fixed an issue with not being able to assign Party Members with the Self-Treatment Perk to the Dispensary under certain situations.

● Fixed an issue with the Quest Marker not following the Legio Victrix in Gaul under certain situations.

● Fixed an issue with Triage treatment not properly canceling when the character receiving treatment is sent on assignment.

● Fixed an issue with enemies not acting correctly when loading the autosave created during the 4th encounter of the Arena in Gaul.

● Fixed an issue with movement points being lost when revealing a hidden enemy in the Arena in Greece.

● Fixed an issue with the Barracks building in the Outpost going missing after an upgrade/unlock of a building.

● Fixed an issue with the Distracting Blow Weapon Skill failing to prevent Lions from performing Attacks of Opportunity.

● Fixed a bug where the Gladiator Trident would not correctly add all stats.

● Fixed a broken ladder in the Quarry instance.

● Fixed an issue with the Armor of Vulcan using the wrong crafting materials.

● Fixed an issue with the wrong Party Member gaining approval when romancing Julia.

● Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes hang when backing out of the Character Creation UI.

● Fixed an Issue with the Mirage Warriors encounter with fleeing enemies that could possibly cause a blocker. This should also extend to other encounters with similar fleeing mechanics.

● Fixed a bug where POI Icons and Pawn Icons didn't correctly hide when toggling the User Interface off.

● Fixed an issue with the “Danger Pins” not appearing under certain situations.

● Fixed a bug where Thumb Button 1 and Thumb Button 2 were using the same string when binding mouse buttons.

● Fixed an issue in the Roman Fort Pacification Quest that would prevent the optional objective from being completed.

● Fixed an issue where you could spend free recharges on tacticals that were free to recharge (i.e. water jugs).

● Fixed the exit door in Pompeius’ Villa missing its highlight.

● Fixed an issue with some character slots on the Follower Selection UI for sieges being marked as required when they are not.

● Fixed an issue with the “Compare” option appearing on item tooltips in the inventory when an item cannot be equipped.

● Fixed an issue with Legio Victrix possibly getting stuck in the Nikomedeia sector on the Greece World Map.

● Fixed an issue with the A.I. participants becoming unresponsive during the Memphis fight when selecting specific dialog options.

● Fixed an issue with the movement points on an enemy's Tooltip not updating correctly when the enemy became “Stuck”.

● Fixed an issue preventing the Family Reunion side-quest after completing the Discuss the assault of Alexandria objective.

● Fixed an issue where blood splatters would spawn on loading into a level when Praetorians would die with Combat Death turned on.

● Fixed an issue with the takedown animations of Lysandros with Spears and Swords.

● Fixed an issue with Archelaus sometimes being in the tent belonging to Egnatius Naso.

● Fixed an issue with the incorrect mouse cursor being displayed in some areas.

● Fixed an issue where the Assessed status effect would not appear in enemy tool tips if it was applied via a critical hit.

● Fixed a bug where it displayed that poison was "removed" and "added" whenever running into a new poison cloud tile. Now it simply says "poisoned" and refreshes the turn count.

● Fixed an issue with Level 3 legion cards not applying the correct stats during legion battles.

● Fixed an issue with some unintentional geometry being present in the Elm Forest instance.

● Fixed an issue with injury tooltips not displaying under certain situations in the Dispensary.

Updates

● Updated our gamepad support to be game-wide and implemented various improvements for a better user experience when playing with gamepad.

● Updated our code to be compatible with Steam Deck.

● Updated the Loading Screen tips to remove some that are no longer valid

● When a Centurion dies during a Legion Battle, their equipment will be added to the player’s inventory.

● Tweaked the Accipe Hoc achievement to be a little easier to achieve.

Balance

● Balance updates for the 4th encounter of the Arena in Africa:

○ Increased player starting approval to +20

○ Decreased the negative approval modifier from moving 1 hex, down from 2.

○ Removed a bonfire that enemies would pick up from on round 1

○ Disabled enemies from picking up Pilums

● Improvised Armor now has a 2 turn duration.

● Secutor Gladiator Ability - each heavy armor or helmet now also provides 7 Retaliation chance.

● Added a difficulty layer to the "Army Specializations" randomization. Simply put, it just reduces the range of the randomization on lower difficulties when rolling the "enemy phase card choice" specializations. This gives players the option to more easily make that part of the game take up less effort.

○ On easy, the randomized range is lowered by 2

○ On medium/hard, the randomized range is lowered by 1

○ On insane, the randomized range is unaffected.

As an example; a Nasamones Defending 1 army rolls between 2 and 5 negative specializations each phase on Insane. After this change, that range is between 1 and 4 on medium/hard, and between 1 and 3 on easy. The values are clamped.

Twitch Extension

● Added so disarming a lion refunds your transaction