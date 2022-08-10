Farthest Frontier v0.7.3 Hotfix 1 is now live

The community has been extremely helpful so far in helping us discover issues and reproduce them on our end.

Likewise, we are listening to your feedback regarding systems and mechanics. More tutorials are on the way to help those that are struggling to figure some of them out as well. :slight_smile:

As not all issues are created equal, we frontloaded those we consider top priority for your enjoyment of the game and pushed them out ASAP.

This is only the beginning of our support of the game as we have a number of other fixes still on the way in the near future, as well as ongoing improvements to game performance and existing features.

Farthest Frontier v0.7.3