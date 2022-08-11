Version 1.0.36 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Steam Cloud Save support added

support added Added an inventory button to the pause menu

Added extra messaging for when the player’s hands are full to help teach the concept of opening inventory and dropping an item.

Further adjustments to the haunt system and demon hint system

Adjustments to a few larger haunting events to help prevent soft locks

Letting Strip now goes away when unequipped

Made retort body check more stable

Adjustments to haunting events for better failure states

Adjusted a story event to force start if the player does not look in the location that triggers it after a period of time.

Bug Fixes:

Mark placed on the body now correctly reflects chosen demonic sigils. (This was only a visual bug and did not alter demonic choice)

Fixed potential situations where the player could unlock while inspecting an item and leave the object up on screen.

Fixed an issue where some events could break the embalming process. Particularly with the neck tube step.

Fixed an issue where the option to use the gurney would pop-up during various events.

Made the pop-ups for tips more noticeable as some players were not aware of certain systems (e.g inventory).

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.