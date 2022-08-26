 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fort Sumter update for 26 August 2022

Update August 25, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9291662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build provides a graphics update and addresses minor bugs and optimizations. Thanks for playing!

Playdek

Changed files in this update

Fort Sumter Content (x64) Depot 1041941
  • Loading history…
Fort Sumter Depot (Mac) Depot 1041943
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link