Patch 1.3 Atualização

Melhorias em algumas partes.
Acrescimo e mudanças no cenario.
Acrescimo de conteudo.
Estamos trabalhando em melhorias e acrescimos para que fique cada vez melhor.
Este ainda nao e possivelmente o Patch final.
Agradecemos a todos com muio carinho.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Melhorias em algumas partes.
Acrescimo e mudanças no cenario.
Acrescimo de conteudo.
Estamos trabalhando em melhorias e acrescimos para que fique cada vez melhor.
Este ainda nao e possivelmente o Patch final.
Agradecemos a todos com muio carinho.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update