Anomalia Parte1 update for 10 August 2022

Patch 1.3 Atualização

Patch 1.3 Atualização · Last edited 10 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Melhorias em algumas partes.
Acrescimo e mudanças no cenario.
Acrescimo de conteudo.

Estamos trabalhando em melhorias e acrescimos para que fique cada vez melhor.
Este ainda nao e possivelmente o Patch final.
Agradecemos a todos com muio carinho.

