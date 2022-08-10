 Skip to content

Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 10 August 2022

Hotfix Update 0.7.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! We've received some bug reports and found some bugs ourselves that we just had to get patched. As always we really appreciate all the feedback and ideas, so please keep them coming!

Bug fixes / Improvements

  • Lobby weapon upgrades no longer prevent in-run upgrades from taking effect
  • Tesla coil should no longer bug out visually, and is now properly object pooling (performance improvement)
  • Fixed memory leak with damage numbers and performance
  • Fixed a rare bug where two of the same mini-boss would spawn in
  • Some minor visual improvements and polished item descriptions

