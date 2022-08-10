 Skip to content

Super Demon Survivors update for 10 August 2022

Small quality update Early Access V 0.101

Share · View all patches · Build 9291420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the first small update: V 0.101

GAMEPLAY:

  • added secret champ
  • added discord channel
  • added early access disclaimer room

USER INTERFACE:

  • numbers under sliders are more visible
  • damage numbers can be deactivated

Changed files in this update

