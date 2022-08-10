Survival Africa Overalled

Hi Everyone

Survival Africa has been finally been redone and is out for everyone to test out , there will be some small bugs here and there that will be polished out during the month. We are also adding 6 new 4X4 cars with cargo to store items, these 4x4's can be bought at traders and the cargo that goes on them also need to be bought by traders they will also require fuel to drive and can be filled up at the gas stations on the map, this system will also be added later during the month, for now there is cars on the road that you can drive around with that has unlimited fuel but drives slow. Please test out and let me know what bugs you find so we can get to fixing it

Remember when you spawn in you will be in the save zone, there is 2 houses there where you can customize your character and get some nice clothes on, Also let me know what you guys think of the amazing graphics

I will be changing the Steam page images and trailer for the game aswell

And please if you record some good footage let me know in discord then I might use it as part of the trailer

Thax everyone