Patch v1.4.8

v1.4.8f1 Units - Fixed: AI pilots had trouble with carrier landing in certain conditions - Fixed: AI pilot carrier takeoff queue gets stuck if a landing pilot is killed on final approach Multiplayer - Fixed: Host could not interact with UI if they started the mission without selecting a vehicle - Fixed: Full lobbies did not appear in lobby browser - Fixed: Briefing room map is missing after switching team in separated briefing rooms - Fixed: last airbase gets labelled "Missing" in mission editor events