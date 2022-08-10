 Skip to content

VTOL VR update for 10 August 2022

Patch v1.4.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
v1.4.8f1  
Units  
- Fixed: AI pilots had trouble with carrier landing in certain conditions  
- Fixed: AI pilot carrier takeoff queue gets stuck if a landing pilot is killed on final approach  
Multiplayer  
- Fixed: Host could not interact with UI if they started the mission without selecting a vehicle  
- Fixed: Full lobbies did not appear in lobby browser  
- Fixed: Briefing room map is missing after switching team in separated briefing rooms  
- Fixed: last airbase gets labelled "Missing" in mission editor events

Changed files in this update

VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
