v1.4.8f1
Units
- Fixed: AI pilots had trouble with carrier landing in certain conditions
- Fixed: AI pilot carrier takeoff queue gets stuck if a landing pilot is killed on final approach
Multiplayer
- Fixed: Host could not interact with UI if they started the mission without selecting a vehicle
- Fixed: Full lobbies did not appear in lobby browser
- Fixed: Briefing room map is missing after switching team in separated briefing rooms
- Fixed: last airbase gets labelled "Missing" in mission editor events
VTOL VR update for 10 August 2022
Patch v1.4.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update