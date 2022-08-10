 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Old World update for 10 August 2022

Aug 10th Updated Test Build

Share · View all patches · Build 9291245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The testing branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

  • All Improvements worker filter now shows improvements in a grid
  • Events that reduce discontent have had their discontent reduction values doubled
  • Improvements to AI
  • Movement pip colors turn orange when force march is used with Force March set to Double Fatigue
  • Various UI improvements and bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/0be515ba90919c1cce9224ccbb78d1b2

These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.

Changed depots in qa_internal branch

View more data in app history for build 9291245
Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link