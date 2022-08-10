Aug 10th Updated Test Build

The testing branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- All Improvements worker filter now shows improvements in a grid
- Events that reduce discontent have had their discontent reduction values doubled
- Improvements to AI
- Movement pip colors turn orange when force march is used with Force March set to Double Fatigue
- Various UI improvements and bug fixes
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/0be515ba90919c1cce9224ccbb78d1b2
These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:
Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.
Changed depots in qa_internal branch