Aug 10th Updated Test Build

Build 9291245 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 20:46:07 UTC

The testing branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

All Improvements worker filter now shows improvements in a grid

Events that reduce discontent have had their discontent reduction values doubled

Improvements to AI

Movement pip colors turn orange when force march is used with Force March set to Double Fatigue

Various UI improvements and bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:

https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/0be515ba90919c1cce9224ccbb78d1b2

These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.