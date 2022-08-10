Update 65 - Major Changes

Hey Everyone,
And we are back with our 65th update. This update includes a lot of noticeable changes, as we decided to save the rest of the back-end stuff like Unity engine and PUN 2.0 for the next update 66, and get more content and gameplay features out first.
You`ll see improvements everywhere – from the majority of user interface windows to new loading screens. In addition, a lot of gameplay mechanics has been reworked, new epic world locations has been added, AI NPCs reworked and so much more. Another change of note is that NPC Merchants only buy the type of goods that they sell – one step closer to the dynamic trading system we plan ahead. Please note we would need a few days to properly balance out the new Merchant system and pricing - it’s a lot of items, merchants and locations...
Next update 66 is about two weeks away. And will finally upgrade Stars End to the new version of Unity engine, as well as new network code with PUN 2.0 engine - so everything will get a lot faster, smoother and better. We will also include more new space vehicles – can’t wait for you to try these out. (Have them working but they use new Unity engine version - sorry about the delay with these)
Now let’s take a look at what Update 65 brings...
Update 65
- Majority of the user interface art, styling e.t.c have been updated or reworked
- Added a lot of new UI capabilities like dragging and dropping items and more
- Fixed a lot of issues and bugs the previous version of the UI had
- Major changes to merchant system in preparation for dynamic trading across the star system
- Certain Merchants will now only buy certain wares from players, and offer different prices. For example if you have a lot of spare Ore to sell you will need to travel to Orbital station to sell it to the Ore merchant
- Gameplay now rewards selling resources or components to Merchants in certain locations
- Humanoid AI guarding Com Tower outposts now gives player amazing loot
- Humanoid AI will only attack if there’s a bounty on the player, or player attacks it
- Completely revised Humanoid AI - new weapons, new abilities, new behaviors
- Humanoid AI now uses shotgun, and will strive to avoid player attacks
- Melee attacks for humanoid AI in close range
- Everything is set for placement of humanoid AI into majority of locations in the game world as well as massive AI defended bases
- A lot of improvements, new locations, new resources added for Janson planet
- New story location - Planet Core Stabilizers - two of them on Janson planet, near the Delta outpost. NPCs to be added soon.
- New story location - Mercantile Fleet in Beta Prairie orbit - had several capital ships player can land on, fight NPCs and loot
- Added new capital sip to the game - Titan Battleship class (can be visited and explored by the Mercantile Fleet location)
- Added new capital sip to the game - Homebase Carrier class (can be visited and explored by the Mercantile Fleet location)
- New HD screen blood effect really makes combat visually engaging when taking damage
- Completely reworked loot system for dead bodies of animals and humanoids
- Looting dead bodies is now more rewarding and comes with more loot variety of the correct type
- Looting containers, or stealing from them now gives bigger rewards
- Several all new loading screens added using concept art for the game
- Changed the way loading of the game works - new progress bar, placement e.t.c
- A lot of back-end changes to loading into the game world
- Fix issues and bugs with capturable hubs not saving what players has built
- Fixed some exploits with item copying
- Fixed an issue with the loading screen rendering the HUD on top of it
- Fixed bounty waypoints not showing up for outlaw players
- Fixed long standing issue where loot containers cant be opened twice
- Bounties also adjusted to note be added twice in these circumstances
- Fixed issues with Humanoid AI randomly disappearing (this will be applied to all characters soon)
- Ignite device popup window updated to use the new UI system and the generic popup implementation.
- A lot of other back-end stuff that we shouldn't bore our players with - thanks for reading this far in!
Changed files in this update