Update 65 - Major Changes

Hey Everyone,

And we are back with our 65th update. This update includes a lot of noticeable changes, as we decided to save the rest of the back-end stuff like Unity engine and PUN 2.0 for the next update 66, and get more content and gameplay features out first.

You`ll see improvements everywhere – from the majority of user interface windows to new loading screens. In addition, a lot of gameplay mechanics has been reworked, new epic world locations has been added, AI NPCs reworked and so much more. Another change of note is that NPC Merchants only buy the type of goods that they sell – one step closer to the dynamic trading system we plan ahead. Please note we would need a few days to properly balance out the new Merchant system and pricing - it’s a lot of items, merchants and locations...

Next update 66 is about two weeks away. And will finally upgrade Stars End to the new version of Unity engine, as well as new network code with PUN 2.0 engine - so everything will get a lot faster, smoother and better. We will also include more new space vehicles – can’t wait for you to try these out. (Have them working but they use new Unity engine version - sorry about the delay with these)

Now let’s take a look at what Update 65 brings...