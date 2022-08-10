Weekly Update #3

Late on the update this week but it's the first bit of added content since launch. The main feature of this update is the addition of meta progression. Throughout runs you will gain experience and level up to unlock new items. Speaking of unlock, there are now 5 new items gained from this system.

Going forward with unlocks, I plan to have it where most new items that are added need to be unlocked first. This may change in the future, but I believe that a fairly large pool of items to unlock adds replayability to the game, or at the very least gets the player encouraged to keep playing. The same could be said for achievements, but that's for down the road. On the other hand I don't believe in pure stat bonuses from meta progression.

Major Changes

Finishing a run now shows a score screen with actions done in the run

Score unlocks items for future runs

Added 5 new items ( C Health potion, A Awaken, T Assasin Tower, U Growth, R Restock)

Health potion, Awaken, Assasin Tower, Growth, Restock) Elite fights now drop a choice of relics

Minor Changes

Enemies now hide auras during death animations

Removed burst tag

Can no longer click on a tower through UI

Fixed health bar on Triangulator spawns

Added debug commands for die, give_score, unlock_all, and lock_all

Next update should be on Monday like usual and will mostly be polish and bug fixes since this update was light in the regard. Now that there is meta progression, I'm fine with some updates being purely polish with some new items. I'd love to be able to work on new things like act 2, but there are so so many existing features, such as events, that need love before that.

If you want to help with the game, leave your bug reports and feedback in the Discord