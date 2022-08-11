Maintenance work completed on 11.08

Maintenance completed, servers are back online
During the technical work, the following changes were made:
💡 Pet visual bug fixed.
💡 NEO-Bosses have returned to the previous level and the same rewards.
Friends, you fought so fiercely with the new Neo-Bosses that they were scared to death and, unable to withstand such resistance, fled. In their place, the former Neo-Bosses returned with the usual drop.
Who knows, maybe someday they will gather the courage and come back to fight you again!
Enjoy your game, heroes!
Changed files in this update