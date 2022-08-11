Maintenance work completed on 11.08

Maintenance completed, servers are back online

During the technical work, the following changes were made:

💡 Pet visual bug fixed.

💡 NEO-Bosses have returned to the previous level and the same rewards.

Friends, you fought so fiercely with the new Neo-Bosses that they were scared to death and, unable to withstand such resistance, fled. In their place, the former Neo-Bosses returned with the usual drop.

Who knows, maybe someday they will gather the courage and come back to fight you again!

Enjoy your game, heroes!