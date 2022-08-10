Early Access Preview Update!

A new update to Backpack Hero has now been posted! This is a preview of the features that will be in the Early Access version of the game. This might be the biggest update we have ever released! Here's what is included:

New Stuff:

Added in an Item Atlas (It's cool!)

Added multiple Save Slots to the game

Added an ending screen for each character

Added in character specific text for some events and NPCs

Added in symbols on cards

Added Glory Hunters into the game

Completely redesigned Tote. Hope you like her!

Many new carvings were added!

Created a tutorial for Tote

Added in 11 new enemies!

Added in 3 new relics

Added in several new items -including the Venom Blade

Redesigned forges - one appears on each floor!

You now get a vision of danger on each floor!

Enemies have 3 new attacks

Changes:

Created many new enemy groupings for more interesting battles

Reduced the health of the Crow Bandit

Completely rebalanced fluffy cotton

Changed the slimes to snails

The Rusty Sword is now uncommon

Robot Toy does projectile damage

Enemies now always attack in order - from the left to the right

Added a new status effect - Tough Hide

Added social media links into the options menu

"View Card" now properly displays cards for carvings

Updated the "Lucky Dagger" to the "Lucky Shiv"

My first wand now does 3 regen

The Gemstone heart now only gets healing on kill

The effect of the barbell has changed

The Turtle Shaman can no longer spawn on a Pauper run

Cleansing Wand now removes 100% of status effects

Blade Summoner now costs 3 mana and no energy

Ethereal Whetstone now lasts the whole combat and is legendary and costs 0 energy

Buffed Crooked Arrow to get +2 damage for each open space

Necronomicon rebalanced

Poison now does its effect at the end of your turn

Bug Fixes:

Liquid armor is now a potion

Added additional protection against spawning invalid items

Fixed the typo on the Flame Gem

Fixed rare detection issues with bows and arrows

Fixed an issue with the potion event that could crash the game

Added logs when loading run types to see if they are properly stored

Fixed issues with "When attacked" and "on take damage" so they are more clearly defined

I'll be spending the rest of the week cleaning and bug fixing to prepare for Early Access!