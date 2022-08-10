Early Access Preview Update!

A new update to Backpack Hero has now been posted! This is a preview of the features that will be in the Early Access version of the game. This might be the biggest update we have ever released! Here's what is included:
New Stuff:
Added in an Item Atlas (It's cool!)
Added multiple Save Slots to the game
Added an ending screen for each character
Added in character specific text for some events and NPCs
Added in symbols on cards
Added Glory Hunters into the game
Completely redesigned Tote. Hope you like her!
Many new carvings were added!
Created a tutorial for Tote
Added in 11 new enemies!
Added in 3 new relics
Added in several new items -including the Venom Blade
Redesigned forges - one appears on each floor!
You now get a vision of danger on each floor!
Enemies have 3 new attacks
Changes:
Created many new enemy groupings for more interesting battles
Reduced the health of the Crow Bandit
Completely rebalanced fluffy cotton
Changed the slimes to snails
The Rusty Sword is now uncommon
Robot Toy does projectile damage
Enemies now always attack in order - from the left to the right
Added a new status effect - Tough Hide
Added social media links into the options menu
"View Card" now properly displays cards for carvings
Updated the "Lucky Dagger" to the "Lucky Shiv"
My first wand now does 3 regen
The Gemstone heart now only gets healing on kill
The effect of the barbell has changed
The Turtle Shaman can no longer spawn on a Pauper run
Cleansing Wand now removes 100% of status effects
Blade Summoner now costs 3 mana and no energy
Ethereal Whetstone now lasts the whole combat and is legendary and costs 0 energy
Buffed Crooked Arrow to get +2 damage for each open space
Necronomicon rebalanced
Poison now does its effect at the end of your turn
Bug Fixes:
Liquid armor is now a potion
Added additional protection against spawning invalid items
Fixed the typo on the Flame Gem
Fixed rare detection issues with bows and arrows
Fixed an issue with the potion event that could crash the game
Added logs when loading run types to see if they are properly stored
Fixed issues with "When attacked" and "on take damage" so they are more clearly defined
I'll be spending the rest of the week cleaning and bug fixing to prepare for Early Access!
Changed depots in testingbranch branch