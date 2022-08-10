Dev Log #21: Player Hosted Servers

Support for player hosted servers!

Everybody can now, for free, host and control their own 2D MMORPG server. You get the power to completely remake the game if you so wish.

Have you always wanted to run your own server? Well now it's as easy as it can be. The server download comes with a full guide on how to get it all setup and running. If you have any issues you can reach out on Steam or to the community and you will get help.

The download is available on the official website: https://key2heaven.com/downloads.html

How does it work?

When you start the game the first page is a server selection page. This page holds all the official servers and all the player hosted servers. When you have setup your server correctly it will be automatically be added onto that list for other players to join. You provide a description for your server that is shown on that page and are able to advertise that specific server to bring in new players. The server list will show the server with the most online players at the top.



What can I change?

First of there are some settings that you can begin by deciding on. These can be changed at any time.

Server Type: PVP or PVE

Exp Rate: Default value is 1, but you can set it to 4 and then all players on the server will get 4 times as much experience.

The server also comes with it's own C# scripting language and a big guide that explains it all to get you started. It is completely optional if you want to make your own scripts or not, it is not a requirement. You have the power to make new quests, fun events, only your imagination holds you back. You can script events that are triggered on tiles or create more complex structures by also utilizing scripts on events triggered by the player. Here are some examle events:

OnJoinGame

OnLeaveGame

OnUseItem

OnDropItem

OnPlayerAttackPlayer

And many more..

You can also change all the ingame content. With change I mean you can make new, edit existing or remove. So you have full access. Here are the different content you can change:

Maps

Items

Monsters/NPCs

Spells

Arrows

Shops

Over time we will improve and allow further customizations for the servers. So do not hesitate if you have any feedback or if there is something more you want added!

Other Changes: