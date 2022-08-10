Dev Log #21: Player Hosted Servers

Support for player hosted servers!
Everybody can now, for free, host and control their own 2D MMORPG server. You get the power to completely remake the game if you so wish.
Have you always wanted to run your own server? Well now it's as easy as it can be. The server download comes with a full guide on how to get it all setup and running. If you have any issues you can reach out on Steam or to the community and you will get help.
The download is available on the official website: https://key2heaven.com/downloads.html
How does it work?
When you start the game the first page is a server selection page. This page holds all the official servers and all the player hosted servers. When you have setup your server correctly it will be automatically be added onto that list for other players to join. You provide a description for your server that is shown on that page and are able to advertise that specific server to bring in new players. The server list will show the server with the most online players at the top.
What can I change?
First of there are some settings that you can begin by deciding on. These can be changed at any time.
- Server Type: PVP or PVE
- Exp Rate: Default value is 1, but you can set it to 4 and then all players on the server will get 4 times as much experience.
The server also comes with it's own C# scripting language and a big guide that explains it all to get you started. It is completely optional if you want to make your own scripts or not, it is not a requirement. You have the power to make new quests, fun events, only your imagination holds you back. You can script events that are triggered on tiles or create more complex structures by also utilizing scripts on events triggered by the player. Here are some examle events:
- OnJoinGame
- OnLeaveGame
- OnUseItem
- OnDropItem
- OnPlayerAttackPlayer
- And many more..
You can also change all the ingame content. With change I mean you can make new, edit existing or remove. So you have full access. Here are the different content you can change:
- Maps
- Items
- Monsters/NPCs
- Spells
- Arrows
- Shops
Over time we will improve and allow further customizations for the servers. So do not hesitate if you have any feedback or if there is something more you want added!
Other Changes:
- All official servers will run with x2 EXP for all players regardless of level until further notice.
- The ingame boost for players below level 65 is removed due to it now being global instead.
- Hosted servers will not have ingame purchases. It's up to the server owner to host events to give out global exp potions.
- Completely remade the server selection screen.
- The Brazil server has been removed. There will now be 2 official servers only, one for PVE and one for PVP. It cost too much money for me to run the BR server. Hopefully someone else can host one now. Although it would be on a different realm of course.
- Fixed so the blue text when maxing a skill reset if you no longer has above it.
- Some skills effects are displayed in smaller fonts above their targets.
- New data to the formula list about pvp damage balancing.
- The spell boost text on the screen now have different colors to easier indicate what is active.
- Updates some localizations.
- Increased server security.
Changed files in this update