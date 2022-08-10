Thank you for playing!

Dear PlateUp! Players,

Alastair here, developer of PlateUp!, with a quick update now that the game is out in the wild.

I'm absolutely overwhelmed with the response – thank you so much for playing and thanks to everyone who has left feedback. It’s been humbling seeing so many of you enjoying and playing the game over the last week!

Now that launch is out of the way, I wanted to give everyone an update on my plans going forward:

Thanks to everyone's support, I'll be able to continue working on the game, and so you can expect a lots of new, free content over the coming months. Some of that content you will be able to predict, other bits I hope will come as a surprise. But finding ways to keep you all busy in the kitchen and out on the restaurant floor is my top priority.

I'll probably start with fixing up a few things that have cropped up over launch and doing some tweaks, but I'm also going to start planning out some bigger updates too! You'll see a mix of small updates here and there as I tweak things in response to your feedback, followed by larger updates when I release new content – keep an eye on the Steam news feed, or give the game a Follow via the Community Hub to get alerts direct to your Steam client.

We're also exploring other formats, as well as some other surprises – I'll share any news with you all first, of course, but if you have any suggestions or comments, please do join the Discord and let us know there.

Best,

Alastair