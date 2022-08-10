Battle Bands Early Access Patch Notes #15

Early Access Patch #15 is here! With it comes two new Gear in Royale and two more gear choices in every Royale vendor. Along with the expanded vendors are a plethora of balance changes and bug fixes in our continued improving of Battle Bands Early Access! We hope to face you this Thursday at 4pm EST in the next Dev Royale so we can see how we fare against all of you in this patch!

New Gear:

Two new gear have been added to the game!

Tuning Fork: On activation exhaust 1 bummer from the bands hands. 3 uses per match.

Auto-Tuning Spoon: On activation exhaust 2 bummers from the bands hands. 4 uses per match.

The new gear can currently be found in some Royale vendors and will be introduced into Tour in future updates.

Balance Changes:

Royale moment option that gives "Play Harder" and 2 "Regrets" to all bandmates now gives 1 "Regret" and 1 "Embarrassed".

"Calming Bassline" exhausts.

"Calming Lick" gives 1 more protection and exhausts.

"Truck Driver" gives 1 fewer max hand size.

"Jump Up And Down" increases draw count and max hand size by 1 instead of 2.

"In The Pocket" upgrades "Quickly" and "Patiently" replaced with "Exhaustingly Long" and "Intense"

"Star Power Chord" gives 1 fewer "Star Struck" to opponent, now gives +1 protection.

"Muted Keys" has "Burning" upgrade.

"Spicy Verse" (Guitar) upgrade "Speedy" replaced with "Wicked"

"Jazzy Hook" (Keyboard) upgrade "Speedy" replaced with "Protective"

"Catchy Chorus" (Bass) upgrade "Speedy" replaced with "Exhaustingly Long"

"Shake It Off" upgrade "Reminder" replaced with "Extra" upgrade, on discard team now draws 1 instead of 2.

"Drinks On The Band" now gives all crew "+1 hype every turn" and no longer exhausts. No longer modifies draw count.

"Pump Up Beat" now only gives energy and draw to bandmates and not self.

"Story Introduction" upgrade "Exciting" replaced with "Defensive"

"Riff Of Genuine Appreciation" bot weights updated.

"Bassist Spaces" now less popular among bot bands.

"Big Ol' Duffle" gives 1 fewer max hand size costs $20 less.

Bug Fixes:

Ping widget no longer displays for single player games.

Tutorial no longer filled with duplicates after playing many times.

Spacebar hotkey no longer breaks tutorial.

"Expecting Taps" no longer breaks tutorial script.

Card reward screen title now always accurate from moments.

"In The Pocket" and "Flashy Fill" should no longer apply multiple modifications.

Unassigned bracket displays Bracket plates correctly.

Legendary icon now flagged more accurately on bracket.

Multiple unlocks should now display correctly on the outcome screen.

"Legend" should no longer be unlocked at Headliner X only at Legend Rank.

Moment granted card removals no longer increase price of purchased card removal.

"Symmetry" spelling fixed in band names.

Select X of Y card draw no longer ignores hand max.

Quality of Life Improvements:

Royale vendors now have two more gear available in each vendor.

Round 4 reward has been increased by $50.

Round 5 and 6 of Royale the second team gets more starting protection.

In all rounds of Royale the second band protection is temporary and goes away after 1 turn.

There is now a notification for bandmates when gear is purchased at a vendor.

Royale Bands now have an Unready button.

Chat available in Royale vendor to communicate more clearly.

Options button available on bracket/vendor screen.

Bracket screen now displays your bands name in the bottom left for clarity.

Skip All button has a small delay before being enabled to avoid accidental use.

End turn button is now more obvious and intense when there are no actions left for you to do.

Bots Speed up play once the turn timer is less than 10 seconds.

We are are continually grateful for the feedback and look forward to hearing more of it!

If you are looking for other players to play against or with or just for all the latest news come check out our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)