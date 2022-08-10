New content 4U

Share · View all patches · Build 9290587 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 18:19:35 UTC by Wendy

It's the first post-release batch of new cards! And a little QoL in the package.

Cards

3 new personalities made it into the game:

baneposter - the exodia of memeing, if you assemble the whole Bane vs CIA conversation, you win the game on the spot

b*tchLasagna - missing piece of 😍 pic synergy. No setups, but payoffs for both pics and #egirl

haxxor - two directions for 🤔. The shield mechanic got introduced in a previous small update, but it's very narrow and does nothing against many enemies. To make that feel less crappy, haxxor adds a damage payoff for having shielded posts. On the other hand, there is a small piece of EVERY SECOND synergy and a defensive post that removes 🤖 over time. 🤔 is supposed to suck at actually removing posts, but since it does things over time, it needs something defensive. Removing 🤖 fits the intended identity, and creates a potential full lockdown strat.

General improvements