New content 4U

It's the first post-release batch of new cards! And a little QoL in the package.
Cards
3 new personalities made it into the game:
- baneposter - the exodia of memeing, if you assemble the whole Bane vs CIA conversation, you win the game on the spot
- b*tchLasagna - missing piece of 😍 pic synergy. No setups, but payoffs for both pics and #egirl
- haxxor - two directions for 🤔. The shield mechanic got introduced in a previous small update, but it's very narrow and does nothing against many enemies. To make that feel less crappy, haxxor adds a damage payoff for having shielded posts. On the other hand, there is a small piece of EVERY SECOND synergy and a defensive post that removes 🤖 over time. 🤔 is supposed to suck at actually removing posts, but since it does things over time, it needs something defensive. Removing 🤖 fits the intended identity, and creates a potential full lockdown strat.
General improvements
press F to
pay respectsskip ahead 1 second in time. If you had trouble with all the pausing and unpausing, you can effectively play h8machine like a turn-based game now. On the other hand, if your problem was "board states where the only thing left to do is wait" you can now skip the waiting period by spamming that F key.
- death screen - displays the card you died to after a loss. If you had a "what just killed me" moment while playing this game, this feature could help you!
