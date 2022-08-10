 Skip to content

KAOS SurVival update for 10 August 2022

KAOS_BETA_02A

KAOS_BETA_02A

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved shooting system
Faster bullet depending on server ping

Melhoramento no sistema de tiro
Bala mais rapida dependendo do ping do servidor

