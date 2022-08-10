Patch 1.0.3 is coming!

Share · View all patches · Build 9290475 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Several people have asked for the possibility of assigning keys in the game. From today you can!

Go to the new "Controls" tab, in the options you will find the possibility of assigning keys and setting the sensitivity of the mouse.

PS: The functionality of playing the pad is not finished yet, not all keys are assigned.

The main menu has also changed. Hope you like it!

You can still get the "Cyberpunk Neon" skin pack for free.

More info here : Cyberpunk Neon skin pack

Please visit the MP5 Discord channel to take an active part in the game development process: Discord