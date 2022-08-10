 Skip to content

KovaaK's update for 10 August 2022

KovaaK's Release 3.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9290259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small patch to address performance issues. We think we have nailed the last of the issues, so please get back on that grind and fret not about your FPS. Thanks again for all the support and feedback!

Changed files in this update

Base Content Depot 824271
  • Loading history…
