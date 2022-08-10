 Skip to content

Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 10 August 2022

v1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9290191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • game was upgraded to unreal engine version 4.27
  • fixed localization issues
  • fixed that the chest after killing Rat Queen didn't unload after exiting the portal
  • fixed that currency wasn't updated in the UI in the next portal after the item purchase
  • removed running option - now character is always in running state
  • changed Lizard animation when hitted
  • part of the save (the one that is happening during gameplay) now executed asynchronously

