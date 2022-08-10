- game was upgraded to unreal engine version 4.27
- fixed localization issues
- fixed that the chest after killing Rat Queen didn't unload after exiting the portal
- fixed that currency wasn't updated in the UI in the next portal after the item purchase
- removed running option - now character is always in running state
- changed Lizard animation when hitted
- part of the save (the one that is happening during gameplay) now executed asynchronously
Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 10 August 2022
v1.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
