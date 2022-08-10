Update 1.0.2 -> 1.1

Gameplay:
- Pause time when receive damages increased (55ms -> 75ms) to further enhance the sensation of impact
- Various adjustement to the difficulties easy and easier (only impact the player stats).
- This should help for a better experience when not playing in standard
- At low level of difficulty (progression x/10): RNG is modified to help you loot interesting combinaison of items, this effect become null at difficulty 10/10
- Bloody room EXP is now taken into account for the boss lvl and the next level monster's lvl.
- Boss at level 1 of progression upped: strength 0.2 -> 0.3, life 0.2 -> 0.25
- Bosses health increased.
- Second boss now invoke baby suicide at every level and not only starting at level 5
- Second boss close combat attack damages greatly increased (strength coefficient: 0.25 -> 0.6)
- Shifted some of the armor of the bosses into health because DoT was too OP agains't them.
- At low level of difficulty (progression x/10): Slightlty increased the density of monster in the cave and the abyss
Visual:
- Display the grenade cooldown as a circle close to the character
- Display the items and spell currently active, and triggering each other.
- Display item description when gathering them
- Display "difficulty" on the difficulty notification
- Item description now show rarity color behind icon.
- If a notification is pushed before another is currently displaying, removes the previous notification and push the new.
Bugs and Adjustments:
- Notification telling you that you need to restart the run if you changed the difficulty in the options
- You need to end the tutorial before being able to play the game
- Fixed bug where one more active item was unlocked than what was intended
- Fixed one dialog in the tutorial
- Fixed item description: candle, slingshot
- Fixed rare bug where exiting the game during a camera movement didn't reset the camera and the game speed for the next run
Changed files in this update