Breakthrough update for 10 August 2022

Update 1.0.2 -> 1.1

Update 1.0.2 -> 1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Pause time when receive damages increased (55ms -> 75ms) to further enhance the sensation of impact
  • Various adjustement to the difficulties easy and easier (only impact the player stats).
  • This should help for a better experience when not playing in standard
  • At low level of difficulty (progression x/10): RNG is modified to help you loot interesting combinaison of items, this effect become null at difficulty 10/10
  • Bloody room EXP is now taken into account for the boss lvl and the next level monster's lvl.
  • Boss at level 1 of progression upped: strength 0.2 -> 0.3, life 0.2 -> 0.25
  • Bosses health increased.
  • Second boss now invoke baby suicide at every level and not only starting at level 5
  • Second boss close combat attack damages greatly increased (strength coefficient: 0.25 -> 0.6)
  • Shifted some of the armor of the bosses into health because DoT was too OP agains't them.
  • At low level of difficulty (progression x/10): Slightlty increased the density of monster in the cave and the abyss

Visual:

  • Display the grenade cooldown as a circle close to the character
  • Display the items and spell currently active, and triggering each other.
  • Display item description when gathering them
  • Display "difficulty" on the difficulty notification
  • Item description now show rarity color behind icon.
  • If a notification is pushed before another is currently displaying, removes the previous notification and push the new.

Bugs and Adjustments:

  • Notification telling you that you need to restart the run if you changed the difficulty in the options
  • You need to end the tutorial before being able to play the game
  • Fixed bug where one more active item was unlocked than what was intended
  • Fixed one dialog in the tutorial
  • Fixed item description: candle, slingshot
  • Fixed rare bug where exiting the game during a camera movement didn't reset the camera and the game speed for the next run

Changed files in this update

