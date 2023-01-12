VENGEFUL GUARDIAN: MOONRIDER IS AVAILABLE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9290096 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 15:39:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to your reboot session, Moonrider.

We're thrilled to announce that Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider from the creators of Blazing Chrome is now available on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1942010/Vengeful_Guardian_Moonrider/

This challenging side-scrolling platformer has many things to offer:

Eight deadly stages

Genuine retrogaming vibes

Pixel-perfect graphics

Ability to custom your super cyborg ninja's fighting skills

Action-loaded adventure rhythmed with an incredible soundtrack

Horror/sci-fi cinema and Japanese cultural influences

We're looking forward to getting your first impressions on this incredible relentless quest for revenge with the Moonrider.

Grab Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider's incredible soundtrack:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2216530/Vengeful_Guardian_Moonrider__Original_Soundtrack/

Grab The Moonrider & Blazing Chrome Bundle

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29800/The_Moonrider__Blazing_Chrome_Bundle/

Grab the ultimate JoyMasher Collection (Blazing Chrome, Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, Odallus: Unstoppable Edition, Oniken: The Dark Call)

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29801/The_JoyMasher_Collection/

💫 Catch us on social media:

https://twitter.com/JoyMasher

https://twitter.com/TheArcadeCrew