Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider update for 12 January 2023

VENGEFUL GUARDIAN: MOONRIDER IS AVAILABLE NOW!

Welcome to your reboot session, Moonrider.

We're thrilled to announce that Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider from the creators of Blazing Chrome is now available on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1942010/Vengeful_Guardian_Moonrider/

This challenging side-scrolling platformer has many things to offer:

  • Eight deadly stages
  • Genuine retrogaming vibes
  • Pixel-perfect graphics
  • Ability to custom your super cyborg ninja's fighting skills
  • Action-loaded adventure rhythmed with an incredible soundtrack
  • Horror/sci-fi cinema and Japanese cultural influences

We're looking forward to getting your first impressions on this incredible relentless quest for revenge with the Moonrider.

Grab Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider's incredible soundtrack:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2216530/Vengeful_Guardian_Moonrider__Original_Soundtrack/

Grab The Moonrider & Blazing Chrome Bundle

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29800/The_Moonrider__Blazing_Chrome_Bundle/

Grab the ultimate JoyMasher Collection (Blazing Chrome, Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, Odallus: Unstoppable Edition, Oniken: The Dark Call)

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29801/The_JoyMasher_Collection/

