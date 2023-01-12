VENGEFUL GUARDIAN: MOONRIDER IS AVAILABLE NOW!

Welcome to your reboot session, Moonrider.
We're thrilled to announce that Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider from the creators of Blazing Chrome is now available on Steam!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1942010/Vengeful_Guardian_Moonrider/
This challenging side-scrolling platformer has many things to offer:
- Eight deadly stages
- Genuine retrogaming vibes
- Pixel-perfect graphics
- Ability to custom your super cyborg ninja's fighting skills
- Action-loaded adventure rhythmed with an incredible soundtrack
- Horror/sci-fi cinema and Japanese cultural influences
We're looking forward to getting your first impressions on this incredible relentless quest for revenge with the Moonrider.
Grab Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider's incredible soundtrack:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2216530/Vengeful_Guardian_Moonrider__Original_Soundtrack/
Grab The Moonrider & Blazing Chrome Bundle
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29800/The_Moonrider__Blazing_Chrome_Bundle/
Grab the ultimate JoyMasher Collection (Blazing Chrome, Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, Odallus: Unstoppable Edition, Oniken: The Dark Call)
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/29801/The_JoyMasher_Collection/
