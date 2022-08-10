Improved merchant trade UI, fixed crash.

WIth Update 0.6.0.2 contains improvements to the trade UI to better display what was selected for purchase. Last but not least the most critical current crash related to the skill gem event should be fixed now.

Shard of Conjunction Connection Preview

The shard of conjunction now gives a preview in which area the shard will connect nodes.



Improved merchant trade UI

Its now much more clear which items have been selected for purchase and which not. Also the controller support for the trade UI has been improved as well for proper highlighting which item you are currently viewing and which one has been selected.

The crash when receiving a skill gem reward from the darkness challenge map event sould finally been fixed now.

Fixed a bug which caused you to be locked out of the endboss arena.

There were plenty of hotfixes during the last 2 days to fix arising issues and optimising the experience with the legacy content update. The hotfixes have been merged in these patch notes: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1646790/view/3369274392194090582

If you have encountered issues during the last days make sure to check the the patch notes and if your issue is not listed and is still occuring please let us know.

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

